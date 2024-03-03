Needham & Company LLC Increases Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $26.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 2.01. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,936,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,936,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,018,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,744,310 shares of company stock worth $55,600,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

