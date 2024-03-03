Needham & Company LLC Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $88.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of MMSI opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

