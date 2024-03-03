NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.585-1.735 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.400-6.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.47.

Get NetApp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,568,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $226,457,000 after purchasing an additional 437,288 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NetApp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,372,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $209,184,000 after purchasing an additional 318,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.