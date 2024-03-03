NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.06. 24,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 25,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

