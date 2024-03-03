Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. 17,018,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,168,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

