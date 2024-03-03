NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Holdings Raised by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up about 1.8% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,541. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Evercore ISI began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

