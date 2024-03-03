NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Shares Up 3%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 5,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 26,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.10.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

