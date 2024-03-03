NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 274.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 193.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after purchasing an additional 834,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 417,277 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 44,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 387,202 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of NICE by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206,551 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.75. 314,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,713. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

