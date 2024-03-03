Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Buys £281,919.91 in Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Hendrik du Toit purchased 172,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £281,919.91 ($357,584.87).

Hendrik du Toit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Hendrik du Toit purchased 0 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 0 ($0.00).

Ninety One Group Price Performance

Shares of Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 166.30 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 151.90 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 208 ($2.64).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ninety One Group from GBX 169 ($2.14) to GBX 173 ($2.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ninety One Group

About Ninety One Group

(Get Free Report)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.