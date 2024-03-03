NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.47

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.47 and traded as high as $41.27. NNN REIT shares last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 1,855,865 shares trading hands.
NNN REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
NNN REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $4,538,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,625,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NNN REIT Company Profile
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.
