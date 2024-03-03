NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.47

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.47 and traded as high as $41.27. NNN REIT shares last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 1,855,865 shares trading hands.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $4,538,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,625,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

