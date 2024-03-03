Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.20.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total transaction of $2,843,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,225 shares of company stock worth $72,809,501. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,079.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $620.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $1,080.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

