Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 20,100 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -557.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

