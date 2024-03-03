Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $100.28 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

