Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $208,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $289.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.13 and its 200 day moving average is $244.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

