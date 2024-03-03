Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.