Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Altice USA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

