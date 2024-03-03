Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,193 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,808 shares of company stock worth $4,744,325 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

