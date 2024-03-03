Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1,500.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nordson by 105.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $266.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.61 and a 200-day moving average of $240.69.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

