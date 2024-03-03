Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

