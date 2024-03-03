Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 1,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
Northern Star Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.
About Northern Star Resources
Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.
