Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

