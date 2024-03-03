Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Northwest Natural
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural
Northwest Natural Stock Performance
Shares of NWN stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $49.08.
Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Northwest Natural Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.00%.
Northwest Natural Company Profile
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
Featured Stories
