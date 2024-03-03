Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

NWPX stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $298.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWPX

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.