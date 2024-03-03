Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Shares Up 2.4%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders. Nova Leap Health Corp.

