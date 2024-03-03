Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stake Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Novanta worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 33.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta stock opened at $175.28 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.15.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock worth $2,905,472 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

