Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVL. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $378,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,150 shares of company stock worth $14,577,684 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuvalent by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 196.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

