Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCDL. Truist Financial started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
