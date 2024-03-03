Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Nyxoah by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
