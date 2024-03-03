O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,643 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of O-I Glass worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 378.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 877,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:OI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 1,089,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,414. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

