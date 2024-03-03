O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,818 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,385 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $587,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 110,905 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

