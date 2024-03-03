O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,899 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Olympic Steel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Price Performance

ZEUS opened at $67.40 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $750.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZEUS

About Olympic Steel

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.