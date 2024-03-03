O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 64,481 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,481 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 1,206,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 322,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 357,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,168,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 98,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $3.83.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

