O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after buying an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

