O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $252.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $255.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

