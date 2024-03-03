O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $149.26 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

