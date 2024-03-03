Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.