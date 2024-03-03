Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

