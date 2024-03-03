Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

ONTX opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

