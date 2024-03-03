Orbler Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $103.48 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Orbler has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market cap of $103.48 million and approximately $236,720.33 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

