Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 331.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $180.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $183.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

