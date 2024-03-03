Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Announces Earnings Results

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

