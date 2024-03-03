Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Up 13%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report) shares rose 13% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 995,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 208,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Panthera Resources Stock Up 13.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.67.

About Panthera Resources

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

