Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading Down 0.7%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.77 and last traded at $31.77. 991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

