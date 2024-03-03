Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,453 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after buying an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 835,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

