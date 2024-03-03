Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,064 shares of company stock valued at $818,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

