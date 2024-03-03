Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Perficient has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

