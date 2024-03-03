Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.75. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

