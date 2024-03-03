Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

