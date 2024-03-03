Polymath Trading 22.9% Lower This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $130.88 million and $11,857.43 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00147083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14559092 USD and is up 7.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $34,362.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

