Polymesh (POLYX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.60 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $113.78 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,030,044,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,030,044,079.931952 with 824,250,950.384925 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.21793625 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $19,552,123.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

