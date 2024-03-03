Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $403.41 on Friday. Pool has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $406.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

